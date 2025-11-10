Porirua District Court has ordered a recount of votes in the Parirua Māori Ward.

Porirua District Court has ordered a vote recount in the council’s Māori ward seat after the winning candidate scraped through on an 11-vote lead.

It has left the council in limbo, unable to meet or have councillors sworn in until the matter is resolved.

Jess Te Huia ran for Porirua’s Parirua Māori ward against incumbent councillor Kylie Wihapi, who served as the city’s deputy mayor last term.

Te Huia lost to Wihapi by 11 votes, and decided to seek a recount, lodging an application in the Porirua District Court on October 21. Wihapi’s received a total of 936 votes.

“This isn’t about the numbers, it’s about transparency and trust,” Te Huia said in a post on social media.