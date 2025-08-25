Advertisement
Loafers Lodge trial: Murder-accused lit fire because he didn’t want to live there, Crown says

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The trial over the deadly Loafers Lodge hostel fire is starting in the Wellington High Court.

The man accused of murdering five people by setting a Wellington hostel alight started the blaze because he didn’t want to live there anymore, the Crown says.

The 50-year-old, who has interim name suppression, had lived at Loafers Lodge on Newtown’s Adelaide Rd for just a week before he started

