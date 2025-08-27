Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Loafers Lodge murder trial: Video of man leaping from building to escape fire shown to jury

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A jury in the Wellington High Court was shown a video of one hostel resident leaping to a nearby roof to get away from the deadly blaze.

Footage of a man leaping for his life out of a window to escape the deadly Loafers Lodge fire has been played to a jury.

The footage was produced in the High Court at Wellington this afternoon amid the murder trial for the man accused of killing five people by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save