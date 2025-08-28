“Two rooms were hard out on fire. I tried to open them in case anyone was in there; I couldn’t,” he said.
Further CCTV clips show a scramble in the hallway as residents start to evacuate through the smoke, calling “get out, get out” to others.
After this, the court heard from witness Tui Saili, who made a 30-minute call to 111 as he was trapped in his room.
He can be heard through the call asking dispatchers for help, and saying, “I don’t want to die like this”.
“Get me out of here, please. I can’t breathe,” he says repeatedly.
A few minutes into the recording being played to the jury, Crown prosecutor Grant Burston asked for it to be paused so he could check on the witness, who was hunched over so low he could not be seen in the witness box.
Yesterday, the jury was shown a video of resident Faamatala Sili jumping out of a fourth-storey window on to the roof of a building below to escape the fire.
Earlier this week, the jury heard from multiple Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff who worked to battle the fire or rescue occupants on the night.
Multiple firefighters showed visible emotion, some shedding tears or having to take heavy pauses while giving their evidence as they recounted the events.
Many spoke of their narrow escape from a dangerous phenomenon called “flashover”, in which the fire becomes so hot that all combustible materials in the area spontaneously ignite.
Several firefighters spoke of seeing signs that flashover was imminent and having to evacuate the building despite knowing there were still people unaccounted for inside. They made it out of harm’s way with moments to spare before the flashover happened.