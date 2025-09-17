Advertisement
Loafers Lodge murder trial: Expert witness says defendent threatened to kill him in court

Melissa Nightingale
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Psychiatrist Dr Justin Barry-Walsh describes the moment the defendant told him he heard voices telling him to light the fatal fire. Video / Supplied

A witness testifying against the man accused of murdering five people by lighting a deadly fire in a Wellington hostel says the defendant threatened in court to kill him.

The accused was absent from court this afternoon after his outburst towards a forensic psychiatrist who was giving evidence on why

