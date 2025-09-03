Advertisement
Loafers Lodge murder trial: Defendant had previous attempted arson conviction, said voices told him to burn down hostel

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Crown prosecutor Stephanie Bishop and Psychiatrist Dr Justin Barry-Walsh speak about the defendant's mental health history. Video / NZ Herald

The man accused of murdering five people by setting a Wellington hostel on fire said he was being controlled by spirits, and voices told him to burn the place down.

The court also heard he had been convicted of attempted arson in 1996.

The 50-year-old defendant is on trial in

