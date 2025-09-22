Advertisement
Loafers Lodge murder trial: 5 men killed in hostel fire were staying in ‘death traps’

Melissa Nightingale
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Psychiatrist Dr Justin Barry-Walsh describes the moment the defendant told him he heard voices telling him to light the fatal fire. Video / Supplied

Five people killed in a deliberately-lit hostel fire were staying in “death traps” and had no hope of escaping the blaze, a jury has heard.

The month-long murder trial for the man accused of lighting the fire is drawing to a close in the High Court at Wellington this week

