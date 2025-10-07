“The lesson here is how far Wellington’s restored wild kiwi population has spread and how quickly. Kiwi could now be living anywhere from Pariwhero (Red Rocks) to Porirua,” Ward said.
“Uncontrolled dogs now represent the greatest threat to adult kiwi. The fate of this kiwi reminds us all of our roles – as individuals and communities – to help lay out the welcome mat for our national symbol.”
The kiwi was found to be in “outstanding physical condition” according to a necropsy.
Rawiri Faulkner of Ngāti Toa said: “As kaitiaki we are saddened by this death. We have a duty of guardianship and we ask our community to take measures to look after kiwi and all of our taonga species so that they thrive.
“This includes controlling pets and doing whatever we can to ensure the safety of these precious taonga.”
Angus Hulme-Moir, DoC Kapiti Wellington operations manager, thanked the member of the public who reported the dead kiwi.
“We are now in the hard-won position of sharing our backyards, paddocks and parks with this taonga, our national symbol – it’s an achievement to be proud of,“ Hulme-Moir said.