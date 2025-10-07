Kiwi are thriving in Wellington, and could be living anywhere from Pariwhero (Red Rocks) to Porirua. Photo / Alan Gibson.

Kiwi found dead in Porirua after suspected dog attack, Department of Conservation confirms

Wellington conservationists say they’re saddened after a wild kiwi released more than two years ago was found dead in Porirua.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) has confirmed the bird was found dead in Titahi Bay with injuries “consistent with a dog attack”.

The kiwi was released in March 2023 through the Capital Kiwi Project at Terawhiti Station, 25km south of where it was found.

The project has seen 200 kiwi released in the region in recent years.

Project founder Paul Ward said it is a sad development, but a reminder for people to keep their dogs on a leash as kiwi rapidly spread throughout the region.