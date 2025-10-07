Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington

Kiwi found dead in Porirua after suspected dog attack, Department of Conservation confirms

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Kiwi are thriving in Wellington, and could be living anywhere from Pariwhero (Red Rocks) to Porirua. Photo / Alan Gibson.

Kiwi are thriving in Wellington, and could be living anywhere from Pariwhero (Red Rocks) to Porirua. Photo / Alan Gibson.

Wellington conservationists say they’re saddened after a wild kiwi released more than two years ago was found dead in Porirua.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) has confirmed the bird was found dead in Titahi Bay with injuries “consistent with a dog attack”.

The kiwi was released in March 2023 through

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save