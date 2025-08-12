Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Hutt City Council to switch all parking meters to cashless after huge vandalism bill

Locals and visitors to Lower Hutt won’t be able to use cash to pay for parking any more because theft and vandalism of the meters is costing the council too much.

The Hutt City Council has had to fork out $114,000 so far this year to replace vandalised parking meters, despite thieves managing to take only $2975 in cash.

“These crimes are completely pointless,” said head of environmental protection Justin Roberts.

While the amount stolen is comparatively small, the costs to repair and replace the meters has been large.

Replacing just one vandalised meter costs $2500 to $7000.