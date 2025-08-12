“The damage done far outweighs the small amount of cash stolen per meter. It’s ratepayers who end up footing the bill, and the result is frustration for drivers and added pressure on businesses,” Roberts said.
About 96 of the council’s 181 parking meters across Lower Hutt still accept cash. While this was originally done to suit all payment preferences, the ongoing vandalism means that cash payment is no longer practical, especially in Petone, which has been particularly hard-hit.
As meters have been vandalised, they have been replaced with cashless meters, but the council will now move to proactively block off coin payments at all meters to prevent further vandalism. Conversion to card-only payments will begin on Monday and is expected to be completed within two weeks.
Payment can still be made with the PayMyPark app.
Other councils had made similar moves away from cash meters in recent years, and meters in Porirua were now cashless, the council said.
“Most people are very comfortable with using a card at meters or paying via the PayMyPark app, but we understand this change will be an adjustment for some people,” Roberts said.
The council is working with police and the Safe City team to respond to the vandalism and thefts and is asking local businesses to share any CCTV footage that may help with investigations.