“It’s going to tickle all of that desire we all had to spin the prize wheel in the 90s,” she said.

The original Wheel of Fortune game show was filmed at Avalon Studios. Photo / TVNZ archive / FreemantleMedia Australia Pty Ltd

But the critique side was asking people “what is it that we’re spinning for? What is it to win?”

The work is inspired by the artist’s memories of Avalon Studios in Lower Hutt, where shows, including New Zealand’s version of Wheel of Fortune, were filmed.

The exhibition has funding from Creative New Zealand, but much of the work has been assembled “on the smell of an oily rag”. Much of the pieces used in the work were sourced from op shops, recycling shops and Trade Me.

“I think she’s asking some really crucial questions about what we value,” Nichols said.

Bronwyn Holloway-Smith was inspired by memories of Avalon Studios in Lower Hutt. Photo / Mark Tantrum

Holloway-Smith said her work was a response to thinking about “the history and legacy of Avalon TV studios in Lower Hutt”.

The studio opened in 1975 and was now “sort of a shell of what it used to be”.

She grew up watching shows filmed at the studio, and described it as a “magical presence”.

“It just sort of brought up all these questions, I suppose, about wow, what’s happened to the legacy of Avalon?”

As part of her research for the piece, Holloway-Smith watched archived footage of the remaining available episodes of Wheel of Fortune shot at Avalon. Of the roughly 1300 episodes, only about 100 have been archived, most of which were celebrity editions.

“I would spend a whole day binge-watching as much as I could... it was kind of essential to sort of study the set and try to bring it together.”

The Wheel of Avalon contains prizes such as wellbeing and love. Photo / Mark Tantrum

She wondered whether Avalon’s Wheel of Fortune was “a symbol of 90s Pakeha national identity”.

“It kind of felt like Wheel of Fortune is part of my cultural identity,” she laughed.

She first started working on the project in December 2023 and has finally unveiled it in Lower Hutt. It includes tongue-in-cheek promo videos filmed in the city, a replica of the set, and a full-sized wheel to spin.

The exhibition is free and open every day except Mondays.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.