“For all who met him here on Earth, he was a total whirlwind and a bloke like no other,” she said, adding he was “a funny, crazy, ranga man-child”.
“Jonas reminded me that life doesn’t have to be that serious all the time, and that it’s okay to live a little. His character, humour, kind heart and crazy mullet will be missed around Southland dearly.”
She said her son always had a “cheeky twinkle in his eye” and a beautiful smile on his face.
“I have so many people sharing about his grin and his kindness and the way he connected with everyone, and others remembered his big energy, his humour, and his unforgettable presence.”
She recalled memories of Jonas’ older sister, Maria, teaching him to ride a bike as a toddler.
“She taught him to ride the tiny two-wheeler before he could barely touch the ground. I have a clear memory of her pushing him along and saying in her 3-year-old voice, ‘Pedal, Jonas, pedal!’ And he has been ever since.”
His parents have described him as being passionate about all things involving speed, including mountain biking and cars.
“[Jonas’ father] Richard believes that when God had finished creating Jonas, he sat back, chuckled, and said, ‘This will be fun.’”
Megan cried as she shared her final words about Jonas.
“We don’t know why our son has died. We have a lot of questions. We may or may not get answers, but that isn’t going to change the fact that he is no longer with us. God knows where we’re at and what we’re feeling, and he wants to be with us and give us strength.
“You gave so much. Jonas, we love you and will never forget you.”
His sister, Maria, also spoke at the funeral, saying Jonas was her brother, and “so much more”.
“He was a friend and sometimes a real pain in the arse, but he was ours and we loved him dearly,” she said.