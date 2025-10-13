Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington

Hero dog who saved owner from car crash to receive ‘prestigious’ award decades on

Melissa Nightingale
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Merenia Donne was saved by her dog Nikki after a car crash in Taranaki. File Photo / Tracey Grant / Whanganui Chronicle

Merenia Donne was saved by her dog Nikki after a car crash in Taranaki. File Photo / Tracey Grant / Whanganui Chronicle

A heroic dog who pulled her badly injured owner from a car wreck will be honoured with a prestigious award at Government House tonight, decades after the event.

Nikki the German shepherd saved owner Merenia Donne’s life when the car they were travelling in went over a steep bank

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save