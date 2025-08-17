Advertisement
Have you seen Yulia? Police search for missing Wellington woman

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Police are searching for missing 46-year-old Wellington woman, Yulia. Photo / NZ Police

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen missing Wellington woman Yulia.

The 46-year-old was reported missing from central Wellington today, after not being in touch with her family for several days.

Police and her family are keen to know that she is safe and well,

