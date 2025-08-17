Have you seen Yulia? Police search for missing Wellington woman

Police are searching for missing 46-year-old Wellington woman, Yulia. Photo / NZ Police

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen missing Wellington woman Yulia.

The 46-year-old was reported missing from central Wellington today, after not being in touch with her family for several days.

“Police and her family are keen to know that she is safe and well,” Police said.

If you have seen Yulia, or have any information as to her whereabouts, contact Police via 105 and quote file number 250817/7258.