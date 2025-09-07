Megan said her last night with Jonas was “really pleasant” and “things felt content and settled”.
“He fell asleep and he just didn’t wake up, so something’s happened peacefully in the night.
“Of all the worst, worst, worst things that can happen, the best thing was that he was living at home and things were going well and we found him, it wasn’t anyone else.”
Jonas’ parents haven’t had time to really sit with their feelings over his death, and have been “overwhelmed” with the support flooding in. Their plans for the funeral have had to change upon realising hundreds of people wanted to attend, including friends travelling in from overseas.
The couple have a strong Christian faith, which was helping them through, Megan said.
“We really trust that we are being looked after . . . yes, we’ve got a lot of questions, but we actually are at peace and we’re trusting that we have a God that is bigger than us and can look after us.”
Since his death, Jonas’ parents have been “inundated” by messages from people that knew and loved him, as well as endless offers of support.
“I’m just learning how impactful he’s been in other people’s lives, we’re just so proud of him,” Megan said.
“Some people are really, really generous with their praise of him.”
Jonas’ “vibrancy” and energy as well as his ability to “give anything a go and talk to anyone” were some of his best qualities, she said.
“Your infectious smile and cheeky nature will not be forgotten mate.”
Southern Dragways also posted a tribute, saying things would not be the same at the track.
“These last few weeks, getting phone calls at all hours to see what else you needed to do before being able to bring your freshly built car back to the track and beat your PB, I’m gutted you never got that chance,” the post said.
“Our thoughts, prayers & condolences go to your parents and family as they navigate your journey that was cut so, so short.
“Thank you for the memories, keep the wheels turning and the engine running for us, race in paradise our friend.”
The funeral will be held on Thursday afternoon and the location will be confirmed once his parents find a big enough venue. Details will be posted on Jonas’ Facebook page. The service will also be livestreamed.