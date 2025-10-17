Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington
Updated

Former broadcaster Polly Gillespie eyes political run for next year’s election

& Grace Symmans
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Polly Gillespie made the comments to Nick Mills on Newstalk ZB's Wellington Mornings show.

Polly Gillespie made the comments to Nick Mills on Newstalk ZB's Wellington Mornings show.

Broadcasting legend Polly Gillespie is hinting at entering politics, revealing she’s met with a party representative about a potential run in next year’s general election.

Appearing on Newstalk ZB this morning with Wellington Mornings host Nick Mills, Gillespie was asked about speculation she was running for office:

“Well, possibly”, Gillespie

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save