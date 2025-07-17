Advertisement
Updated

Firefighters investigating cause of ‘pretty bad’ blaze in Newtown

RNZ
2 mins to read

On social media, some users reported smelling smoke inside Wellington Hospital and as far away as Te Aro due to the Mansfield St, Newton, fire. Photo / Shay Vaseneva

By Soumya Bhamidipati of RNZ

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a massive house fire in the Wellington suburb of Newtown overnight.

The fire on Mansfield St broke out about 11.40pm on Thursday and could not be contained until about 2.30am today. The building has been extensively damaged.

