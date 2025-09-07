“Thanks to the informants and the information provided, police knew the registration of the vehicle used.

A short time later, police located the vehicle nearby in the Chartwell area and the Police Eagle Helicopter deployed to assist."

Armed police remain in the area while they make enquiries into the incident. Cordons were in place as a precaution.

In its Facebook post, the restaurant said there had been “a lot of tears” following the incident, and they were “absolutely gutted to have disrupted Father’s Day plans — a day we had poured so much time and effort into, hoping to spoil all the amazing dads out there. From the bottom of our hearts, we are so sorry."

They said they would be open for dinner tonight.

“Your kindness, understanding, and support mean more than ever to our team. It’s in moments like these that community matters most.

“A huge thank you to the police for their amazing response and to everyone who has reached out with messages of support — we are so grateful."

Waikato business leader Ash Parmar commented on the post, saying the robbery was “unacceptable”.

“No business, no worker, and no family should ever have to face violent crime in our city,” he wrote.

Smith & McKenzie steak house was robbed earlier today by two thieves, one of which carried a firearm. Image / Google Maps

“I have every confidence in the police and hope their swift action will ensure those responsible are arrested and brought to justice. Offenders who commit armed robbery must face the full force of the law — anything less only emboldens further violence."

Parmar said the community deserved to feel safe, and that meant standing behind police and a justice system that “delivers real consequences for criminals”.

“Well done to the Smith & McKenzie team for showing such resilience and professionalism in the face of adversity, and congratulations on still delivering a great Father’s Day dinner tonight despite such a traumatic day.”

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to contact police on 105 and quote the event number P063733489.