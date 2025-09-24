“The group has been responsible for causing damage to multiple fences and newly planted native trees,” police said in a statement.
“Their behaviour on the bikes is endangering the public, including families using the park, road users and workers in the park.”
Anyone witnessing these activities or who has information that may assist police, is asked to call 111 if it is happening now or make a report via 105 if it is after the fact. Please quote the file number 250718/6415.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.