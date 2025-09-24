Porirua Police have seized a dirt bike that was used to flee from officers on Friday. Photo / NZ Police

Police have seized a dirt bike involved in a reckless incident that “terrified livestock” and damaged newly planted native trees as they continue to hunt for the people responsible.

Police identified the bike through their inquiries and seized the vehicle on Sunday, impounding it for six months.

The bike has been confirmed as one of several used in Belmont Regional Park to damage farm infrastructure and stress livestock that are currently lambing, police said.

Earlier this week, Porirua police were seeking information about a group of five males who regularly rode dirt bikes from Waitangirua or Cannons Creek, across iwi land, into Belmont Park and then Belmont Farm.