Premium
Chinese military-linked yard to build new Cook Strait ferries

Ethan Manera
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Chinese Navy could benefit from the NZ ferries deal. Photo / 123RF

New Zealand’s new Cook Strait ferries will be built by a Chinese state-owned shipbuilder identified by analysts as being embedded in the country’s military network.

It is the type of deal critics have previously warned could indirectly fund China’s military expansion, and follows New Zealand’s spy agency raising concerns of

