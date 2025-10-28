Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington

Car full of teens ploughs into Plimmerton property, crash caught on video

Tobias Macintosh
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A video circulating on social media shows a car crashing into a property near Porirua.

A car full of teens spinning out of control and careening into a property has been captured on video.

A group of youths were filmed speeding along a residential road in Plimmerton, north of Wellington, before crashing head-on into a fence.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Moana Rd

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save