The video was recorded from someone in a car parked near the Plimmerton Boating Club, who can be heard saying “Oh my god.”

NZME understands there were multiple youths in the car at the time of the crash, and that they are students of a nearby high school.

Police confirmed the occupants of the car were aged in their late teens and said officers were making inquiries to determine the circumstances of the crash.

A police spokeswoman said the car appeared to have also collided with another vehicle.

Wellington Free Ambulance transported one person to hospital with minor injuries.

Multiple youths have been hospitalised this year for driving incidents, including a 12-year-old in Christchurch who crashed a stolen vehicle after police signalled for it to stop.

The child suffered serious injuries after losing control of the vehicle and crashing it into a parked car in August.

Inspector Paul Reeves, Canterbury District Metro Response Manager, said police initially signalled for the stolen vehicle to stop on Aldwins Rd, in Phillipstown.

The car can be seen losing control and crashing into a fence.

“The car failed to stop and was not pursued by police,” said Reeves.

“At about 1.40am the vehicle was then observed travelling east on Memorial Avenue, where it lost control, crashing into a parked car before coming to a stop on the footpath.

“Police did attempt to lay down road spikes, which were unsuccessful.”

Meanwhile four teens were hospitalised earlier this year after flipping a car in Kumeu, Auckland.

Police had signalled for the driver to stop, but the driver fled the scene, losing control of the vehicle and landing it upside down in a residential property a short time later.

Four people were taken to Auckland City Hospital, two each in critical and serious conditions.