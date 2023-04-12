Wellington Zoo’s new snow leopards settling in, visitors delighted

Wellington Zoo’s newest residents - snow leopard sisters Asha and Manju - have been settling in well to their new home, zoo staff say.

Some staff have even done overnight stakeouts to watch a video live stream of the leopards’ den to make sure everything was going smoothly.

Director of communication, experience and conservation, Amy Hughes, said the zoo opened at 9.30am yesterday, and by 9.31am a crowd had already formed at the snow leopard exhibit.

Since arriving in the zoo on Monday, Asha and Manju have been busily exploring their habitat and spending little time in their den, a good sign they are not feeling too stressed, Hughes said.

“We’ve been incredibly happy with the way the snow leopards have settled in . . . It’s always different depending on the cat species.”

When the zoo’s lions arrived in 2021 they were more cautious and spent more time in their dens, but the snow leopards have been out in the open for much of the time.

The keepers are monitoring the for other signs of stress, and despite noticing a little “friendly tension” between them, felt they were doing well.

“They’re very aware of each other in the habitat.”

The keepers have been “amazing”, with some choosing to stay at the zoo and watch the den live stream overnight to make sure the leopards were alright.

“That’s really going above and beyond,” Hughes said. “It just shows you that level of care they have for the animals.”

Zoo staff were using “all of their knowledge to make sure the cats have been settled”.

“They’re as excited as our Wellington community are that the snow leopards are here.”

Members of the public have been delighted with the leopards too, she said, with the habitat opening day being potentially the zoo’s busiest April day.

Hughes went down to the habitat on opening morning to watch the crowds. “I’ve never actually heard the visitors so excited when they’ve seen an animal.”

The arrival of the leopards has been the “best scenario in all aspects”.



