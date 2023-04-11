Snow Leopards Asha and Manju have arrived at Wellington Zoo. Photo / Zoos Victoria

Snow Leopard sisters Asha and Manju have arrived at Wellington Zoo where visitors will be able to catch a glimpse of them tomorrow as they settle into their brand-new habitat.

The pair have come from Melbourne Zoo where they were born as part of a scientifically managed international breeding programme.

Snow Leopards can leap up to 9m thanks to their powerful back legs which help them jump and climb up mountains. They can’t roar, and instead they yowl, growl, mew and chuff.

Their $6m habitat at Wellington Zoo was specially designed for them with construction taking about 18 months to complete.

Zoo chief executive Karen Fifield said the build was affected by major slips due to terrible weather and other setbacks.

Hundreds of slips came down across the city last year when Wellington experienced its wettest winter on record.

“However we know our community will agree we have built Asha and Manju a fantastic new space in the Zoo, of which we are very proud,” Fifield said.

“We have considered how the Snow Leopards like to play, cool off, eat, have time apart from each other and ensure all their animal care and welfare needs are met.”

Snow Leopards get their name from the colour of their fur. They actually prefer steep rocky habitats rather than snowy ones.

Fifield said visitors might be surprised at the size of the big cats.

“They only weigh approximately 30 kilograms and are considerably smaller than the Lions and Sumatran Tigers we care for at the Zoo. They’re all fluff and tails!”

Animal science manager Simon Eyre said staff from Wellington Zoo have spent time at Melbourne Zoo with the Snow Leopards.

“Collaboration is important to ensure positive animal welfare for the Snow Leopards.”

Snow Leopards are classed as vulnerable in the wild.

There are thought to be less than 7000 remaining, although it’s difficult to know the exact number as they are so elusive. Threats they face include human conflict, habitat reduction, and climate change.

The long-awaited Snow Leopards and their new habitat will be open to Wellington Zoo visitors from Wednesday.












