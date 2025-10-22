He was involved in setting up the Wellington Independent Practitioners Association (WIPA) to help GP practices “start to come together to really start to look at population health”.

Tyler was “integral to the development of modern-day general practice in the lower North Island”, Betty said.

Tyler was also involved in setting up the Wellington After Hours Medical Centre, and had been the director at the Medical Assurance Society (MAS) for decades. He retired from that role in 2017.

“He was an incredibly generous man, he was incredibly intelligent,” Betty said.

He had “an absolute desire to improve outcomes of patients . . . he was just one of those people who sort of just pushed things forward”.

Tyler also had a great sense of humour, Betty said.

“It’s a tragedy for this to happen in this way.”

Betty shared his condolences with Tyler’s friends and family. Speaking in his role as Tū Ora Compass Health chairman, Betty said the organisation’s “sympathies and hearts go out to them in what’s an incredibly difficult time”.

The scene on a walkway on Mt Victoria where Wellington specialist GP Richard Tyler was fatally struck by a branch. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“He will be sorely missed. He was a central figure in Wellington general practice.”

In a statement, Tū Ora said it acknowledged Tyler’s death with “deep sadness”, referring to him as a “distinguished” general practitioner and a “cornerstone of primary care in the Greater Wellington region”.

“Dr Tyler played a pivotal role in uniting general practices under a shared governance model, significantly strengthening coordination and service delivery across the region through the Wellington Independent Practice Association (WIPA). He was a founding director when WIPA was established in 1995 and became Chair in 2002,” Tū Ora said.

Following the consolidation of Primary Health Organisations (PHOs) in the region and the formation of Compass Health in 2010, Tyler became chairman of the PHO — a role he held until 2014.

“His governance expertise was instrumental in shaping the organisation’s early structure and strategic direction.”

Under his leadership, Compass Health grew, covering a population of over 300,000 people. Now known as Tū Ora Compass Health, the PHO serves over 440,000 enrolled patients across the greater Wellington region.

“Dr Tyler’s legacy is one of strategic vision, integrity, and generosity. His contributions have left an enduring mark on primary care governance, both regionally and nationally.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Dr Tyler’s whānau, friends, and colleagues. His passing is a profound loss to our community, and he will be remembered with deep respect and affection.”