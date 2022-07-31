Waves crash onto the shore as wild weather batters the region. Video / Mark Mitchell / Chris Bishop / NIWA

Waves crash onto the shore as wild weather batters the region. Video / Mark Mitchell / Chris Bishop / NIWA

Wellington wind has caused more than $1 million of ACC injury claims in a single year.

Data from ACC provided to the Herald shows that almost 500 people in 2021 were injured by the gales for which the capital is known.

A total of 497 new claims were made in 2021 – the highest number of injuries in six years. They range from common soft tissue injuries which made up 241 of the injuries, to concussions, which 12 people suffered.

Thirty-five people suffered dislocations or fractures and 111 were lacerated or punctured.

It's the highest total number of injuries since 2016, when 490 people were hurt

Active claims in 2021 have a cost of $1,116,131 – second only to the cost of 2018 which was $1,204,815

James Whitaker ACC injury prevention leader, told the Herald the wind causes injuries to people in a range of different ways.

"Wind-related injuries can be caused in multiple ways, including being knocked over by gusts, being hit by flying objects or even doors being blown shut on hands and fingers. But most of these injuries are preventable."

He says people should check the conditions before leaving home, and if the wind is howling consider delaying your trip.

"This is especially important if you're planning to ride a bike, motorbike or scooter."

It's something Upper Hutt woman Geraldine Sims found out the hard way, when she was blown over by gale-force winds on Bunny St last week.

The 88-year-old was walking from the train station with her son and grandchildren when the gust hit her and she was thrown to the ground.

She suffered multiple facial injuries and a dislocated shoulder.

Sims told the Herald she was "a bit surprised" to find herself blown over.

"I'm very good at being upright as a rule," she said.

"I was most grateful for the good people who came to help, I really don't know what we'd have done otherwise. They really went above and beyond. What good people we have here."

Sims said she was feeling "okay" after the incident, but her recovery for her shoulder is expected to take a few weeks.

Geraldine Sims was hospitalised after being blown over by the wind. Photo / Supplied

"I'll be wearing dark glasses in public as I look a bit awful."

Whitaker says older New Zealanders who may be concerned about the risk of being blown over should consider taking part in the Live Stronger for Longer classes offered by ACC.

"This is an ACC-funded programme that helps those aged 65 and over to maintain their independence by avoiding slips, trips and falls."