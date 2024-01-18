The Wellington region is losing 44 per cent of its treated drinking water to leaks and is now facing a shortage in some areas. Photo / NZME

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter says it will be difficult for councils to dig their way out of the looming water shortage crisis they are facing.

Residents have been queuing for hours for emergency water tanks and told some suburbs could run dry in the worst-case scenario, all while 44 per cent of drinking water is being lost through thousands of leaky pipes every day.

The region moved to Level 2 restrictions this week meaning residential sprinklers and irrigation are banned.

Ponter told The Front Page the network is ageing and territorial authorities have failed to adequately invest in the infrastructure over many decades.

There has not been a systematic approach to making that investment, he said.

“It should be a core and fundamental activity for investment. The other things that a city might invest in like new town halls, or refurbished town halls, or bike lanes, or whatever issue it might be should be secondary issues.”

Part of the answer to the problem does lead to the government’s doorstep to change legislation and ensure councils are more focused on their responsibility for core infrastructure, Ponter said.

“I do think that there is a very strong role for government in providing answers to this, to the situation that we’re in at the moment.

“But I’m also wary of councils developing the view that the government should somehow bail them out of the situation.”

Wellington was largely in this conundrum as a consequence of councils failing in the past to make the right investment decisions, Ponter said.

“It sends the wrong message if the government as the white knight comes over the hill with a bucket of money if you like because it only incentivises that same behaviour,” he said.

“We really do need to have a real jolt within local government and a big change in the way in which we prioritise investment.”

