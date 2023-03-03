The crash was reported on Wellington Urban Motorway at 3pm. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Traffic was queued all the way to the Terrace Tunnel this afternoon after a crash on the Wellington Urban Motorway.

A police spokesperson said a single-vehicle collision was reported at 3pm.

There were no reports of injuries but the road was blocked and traffic control was in place, the spokesperson said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the crash happened on State Highway 1, northbound, prior to the Ngauranga Gorge flyover.

At 3.30pm traffic was backed up past the Tinakori Rd on-ramp and by 3.45pm it was backed up to the tunnel on The Terrace.

Two right lanes have now reopened but Waka Kotahi advised motorists to expect delays as congestion eased.

UPDATE 3:45PM

The two right lanes are now CLOSED. Please continue to expect DELAYS as queues are backed to The Terrace tunnel. Please delay your journey or avoid the area is possible. ^EH https://t.co/VArmilHL6r — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) March 3, 2023



