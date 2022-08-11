His vicimts say they are thousands out of pocket. Photo / 123rf

A Wellington tradesman accused of scamming dozens of people has failed to appear in court after 21 charges were laid against him.

Faamanu Anae was scheduled to appear in court on August 9 after the Plumbers, Gasfitters, and Drainlayers Board brought 21 charges against him for doing work he was not registered to do.

He was also scheduled to appear today, but did not show up to either date.

He has been charged with 11 counts of undertaking unauthorised plumbing and drainlaying, and 10 counts of causing people to believe he was licensed to undertake restricted work.

The board told the Herald said it worked quickly when it heard of Anae's scam.

"Plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying are regulated industries in New Zealand and it is illegal for anyone to do this work unless they are authorised to do so by the board. The board's primary purpose is to protect public health and safety by ensuring competent individuals carry out plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying work."

In April, the Herald spoke with multiple alleged victims of Anae's shoddy workmanship. He would come across as a kind, family man and had examples of his plumbing work on social media.

He would ask the people for deposits – usually around $5000, but sometimes up to $10,000. He might show up to do the work once or twice, but eventually Anae would disappear leaving work unfinished.

A social media support page set up for people to share their stories about Anae - has more than 70 members.

People spoken to by the Herald said the damage done to their homes was extensive. Anae has never shown up to complete the work, nor refund the money, and their lives have been ruined.

None of the people spoken to by the Herald expect to get their money back.