Securing a place at the Paris Opera’s Junior Ballet is gruelling.

It starts with filming an audition video that is submitted along with hundreds if not thousands of other hopefuls, India said.

The pool of applicants was then narrowed down to about 180 people who made their way to Paris for in-person auditions.

“From there it was quite hectic trying to book last-minute flights from New Zealand - most of the other applicants are from Europe and there were a couple of Australians who went,” India said.

The audition day included a ballet class, a solo performance, and learning a piece of choreography that was then performed in small groups.

Five days later she found out she was one of nine young women offered a place.

“It was a really surreal moment because it was something that I had been hoping for and letting myself imagine a little bit but it was one of those things where the chances were so slim and I didn’t want to get my hopes up.”

India Shackel spent some time at home in Karori before the move to Paris. Photo / Mark Mitchell

India has been dancing since she was three, and spent more than a decade at Fiona Haines Dance Academy in the Wellington suburb of Karori.

She trained at the New Zealand School of Dance before her current position at the Australian Ballet School.

New Zealand School of Dance director Garry Trinder said India’s achievement could not be underestimated.

“We are extremely proud of India and will eagerly watch her journey as an ambassador for New Zealand dance and dancers.”

From a young age, India always loved to perform and used to put on performances at home for family and friends.

She also loves hard work.

“You feel like you can never get it completely perfect with ballet but there’s also something really beautiful about that. It’s like you never stop learning,” India said.

“So even when you’re a professional, each day you come in, you’re still trying to achieve a little bit more or perfect something slightly more.”

India Shackel trained at the New Zealand School of Dance before her current position at the Australian Ballet School. Photo / Sergei Konstantinov

There have been highs and lows along the way but India has told herself that no one could stop her as long as she didn’t give up.

“I’m so grateful for every extra minute and every extra hour that I put in the studio on my own after-hours.”

India has an extensive list of people who have helped her get to this point in her career, including her sister Arabella who also dances, and her mum Joanna who has sat through many classes, sewn costumes, and helped with competition entries over the years.

Joanna cried when she found out India had been offered the place in Paris.

“But on the other side of it, I cried as a mum thinking: ‘Oh my goodness, how are we going to sort logistics out?’.”

Joanna has been busy surfing the internet looking for apartments in Paris and asking friends to ask people they might know if anything is available.

She will travel to France and spend a couple of weeks helping India settle into her new life.

India Shackel, centre, at home with her parents Joanna and Greg and younger sister Arabella. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Joanna said New Zealanders often punched above their weight.

“We sometimes feel that we live at the bottom of the world and we’re not as good as those internationals that live in Europe but the training they get here is just as good, if they have the mindset where they want to succeed.

“They work so hard and they’ve proven that they can get a job in another incredible country.”

India’s dad Greg has always been just a text or a phone call away if she needs some inspiration on a tough day.

Greg said it was phenomenal for a Kiwi girl to gain a place at the Paris Opera Ballet at such a young age.

“We’re looking forward to one day going over there and watching her on stage.”

India leaves for Paris later this month.

India Shackel says she told herself that no one could stop her as long as she didn’t give up. Photo / Sergei Konstantinov

