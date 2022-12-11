A Wellington man was critically injured after confronting a teen on his Buckley Rd property in Southgate. Photo / Georgina Campbell

A man who was critically injured trying to restrain an alleged thief on his property was hit in the head with a brick, court documents show.

The Wellington man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries following the incident, which happened at Buckley Rd in Southgate about 3.30am on Sunday.

Inspector David Thornton earlier said it appeared the man was attempting to restrain a person he found on his property when the injury occurred.

The 18-year-old defendant was found by police about 20 minutes later, and sustained minor dog bite injuries during the arrest.

He appeared in the Wellington District Court this morning charged with aggravated wounding, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle belonging to the complainant, and unlawfully taking a different vehicle.

Charging documents accuse him of hitting the complainant in the head with a brick in order to escape the scene of an imprisonable offence.

The complainant is now in a stable condition in the ICU, a Te Whatu Ora spokesman said.

The defendant’s family were in court to support him today.

His lawyer asked for bail, with an exception allowing the defendant’s parents to take him to receive medical treatment for his own injuries.

He requested interim name suppression, referring to a need to look into the defendant’s mental health, as well as issues around preserving fair trial rights.

Judge Andrew Nicholls granted bail on a 24-hour curfew and granted the interim name suppression order. Suppression would be argued at an appearance next week, where the defendant is also expected to enter pleas to the charges.

Police want people in the area with CCTV cameras to review the footage and make contact if they had any images from about 3.30am to assist with inquiries.

They are particularly interested in images or footage of a Suzuki Swift which was found parked across the road, still running.

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact them by calling 105, or by filling out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’. People should reference 221211/9888.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.