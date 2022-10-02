Wellington suburb of Karori almost cut off by slips

The Birdwood St slip. Photo / Supplied

Dozens of new slips have fallen across Wellington City this weekend, causing commuter chaos this morning.

Large slips in Karori have come down overnight on Chaytor St and Birdwood St – both of which are arterial routes out of the suburb. The Birdwood slip has blocked the road entirely, and Chaytor Street is down to a single lane with stop/go traffic arrangements.

The slip on Chaytor St. Photo / Supplied

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean told the Herald it's best if motorists use Old Karori Rd/Whitehead Rd and Curtis St to get in and out of the suburb.

Delays should be expected.

Twenty slips have fallen across the city over the weekend, and motorists making their way through the capital are urged to drive carefully and keep to the speed limits to avoid running into new slips.

MetService meteorologist John Law told the Herald although the heavy rain of the weekend has passed, Wellington can expect showers throughout the week – coupled with a blast of wintery wind from the south.

"That will push those showers in – not as heavy as on the weekend but those cold southerlies will bring a fair amount with them."

As well as being wet, Wellington can expect to be cold. Thursday's top temperature is just 8C.

"With that southerly wind as well that's going to feel a lot colder," Law said.