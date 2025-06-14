Ākau Tangi Sports Centre in Wellington was evacuated and all games cancelled after a "slight odour" was detected. Photo / Google Maps

By RNZ

It is not clear what caused a full evacuation of a busy sports centre in Wellington early on Saturday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said five fire crews, an engine carrying breathing apparatus and a command unit, and an ambulance were called to a suspected gas leak at the Ākau Tangi Sports Centre in Kilbirnie after “a slight odour” was detected.

All sports games were immediately cancelled and dozens of players, supporters and centre staff were asked to leave.

A Fire and Emergency Central North Island shift manager said crews checked the building and after about 90 minutes confirmed it was not a gas leak.