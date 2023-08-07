Two youths have been arrested over assaults at Wellington train stations. Photo / File

A Wellington high school is warning its students to walk in groups or with an adult after a spate of violent crimes at or near the city’s railway stations.

In an email to the school community, Onslow College said there had been several assaults at railway stations during the past few weeks.

“The young people who have been victims are usually walking alone and have high value items like phones or even items of clothing taken from them,” the email from the Johnsonville school reads.

The school advised its students to walk with peers or adults “whenever possible and moving directly through areas such as train stations”.

“These are not areas to hang around in for longer than is needed,” students were told.

Police said two youths have been charged over violent offending targeting young people at railway stations.

“Investigations are ongoing to identify any further offending, seek witnesses or others involved,” Area Commander for Kāpiti Mana Inspector Renee Perkins said.

“Police are working with our partners to ensure people can be safe and feel safe while using public transport.

“If you have been a victim of a robbery or assault on the Wellington, Hutt Valley or Kāpiti train lines recently, please contact police quoting file reference 230803/0809; Operation Corridor.”