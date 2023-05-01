Wellington region mayors blast KiwiRail’s ‘third world’ train disruptions

Train services will be disrupted in Wellington again today. Photo / Metlink, Twitter

Train services will be disrupted in Wellington again today. Photo / Metlink, Twitter

Mayors in the Wellington region are worried significant disruption across the train network will turn people away from public transport and into cars.

The Government is launching a rapid review into KiwiRail after a faulty piece of critical equipment led to mass service cancellations in the capital yesterday.

This is after KiwiRail’s only specialist track evaluation car, which measures tracks across the country so trains can operate safely, broke down.

Trains in Wellington have been operating at a 70km/h speed limit and services running at reduced timetables as a result.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said she was appalled to hear there was only one track evaluation car.

“It’s third world. I have to say I was absolutely shocked and I am not surprised that [Transport Minister Michael Wood] has got involved in this.”

Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry said he has travelled on trains in third world countries and they were better than Wellington’s network.

He said the situation was damaging to KiwiRail’s reputation and the reliability of taking the train.

“There is a real risk here that these types of things drive people away from getting into trains and using public transport and going back to using their cars.”

Metlink hopes to resume its full weekday rail timetable on Thursday after a fix was found for KiwiRail’s track evaluation car at the “11th hour”.

The car was scheduled to begin assessments on the Kāpiti line last night.

Metlink general manager Samantha Gain said extra services are being added to the network from today. This morning 6.30am services will run from Upper Hutt and Waikanae and both trains will have eight carriages.

But she warned passengers were not out of the woods yet.

“Passengers should not take news of the extra services as a panacea. We are still operating heavily reduced timetables for the next two days – roughly 50 per cent of what we would ordinarily have in place,” Gain said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says KiwiRail has dropped the ball. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Metlink has strongly encouraged people to work from home if they can to help reduce crowding and free up trains for those who rely on them the most.

Greater Wellington Regional Council Transport Committee chairman councillor Thomas Nash said it has been a trying time for Metlink staff and passengers.

“Disruption is never easy on passengers, especially those who need to be at work or appointments in person and have no other option except public transport. I want to acknowledge the impact these disruptions are having on people, and I share their frustration.

“I also want to thank Metlink and its operator Transdev for their efforts. Frontline and back office staff have been moving mountains to maintain services at very short-notice.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said KiwiRail has “dropped the ball”.

The Government’s review will look at whether KiwiRail is appropriately focused on delivering reliable commuter services, if KiwiRail’s engagement with stakeholders regarding the breakdown was adequate, and what changes are needed to prevent the problem from happening again.

National had earlier called for an urgent investigation and transport spokesman Simeon Brown said the party will also be asking KiwiRail to appear before the Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee to answer questions about what happened.

KiwiRail has said it will cooperate fully with the Government review.

Chief executive Peter Reidy said KiwiRail has accepted full responsibility for the disruption and will learn from its mistake.

”We are working to resolve the matter in days, not weeks, and to ensure this issue is not repeated.”

Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow said KiwiRail needed to ensure it has the appropriate equipment to keep trains operating.

“KiwiRail have a responsibility to ensure they can inspect the tracks. If that means having a spare inspection car, then that’s what needs to happen.”

Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy said situations like this had a long-term effect.

“In the end, people throw their arms up in the air and say ‘look I’d rather sit in the car’... because there’s no guarantee the train’s going to come or be on time.”







