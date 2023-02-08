Repairs on a sinkhole after a stormwater pipe collapsed in 2021. Wellington's mayor says the city has had decades of underinvestment. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington’s mayor admits a planned 12.8 per cent increase to rates is a “bitter pill” to swallow for many households struggling with the cost of living crisis.

But Tory Whanau says the city cannot delay further spending on vital assets.

“I do feel for those struggling with day-to-day living costs but, unfortunately, Wellington has had decades of underinvestment in key infrastructure like Three Waters and housing.“

“We are tackling this head-on by investing 30 years of what we’d normally invest in a single decade.“

The 12.8 per cent figure had been foreshadowed in the council’s long-term plan and inflation and higher interest rates on loans have also hit budget forecasts.

Whanau says the council will invest in transforming streets “so they are not just for cars but for living and enjoying” along with fixing pipes, housing intensification, moving towards zero carbon and being waste free, and upgrading cultural and community spaces.

Whanau said delaying further spending would place an unfair burden on future generations.

The rating year runs from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.















