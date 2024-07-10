Neighbour Leon O’Sullivan said he woke to the sound of a loud bang and thought someone might have crashed into his sports car. “I would have been very sad,” he said.
“[It was] 4.20 in the morning, which is an apt time for people doing silly things.”
O’Sullivan looked out the window and spotted the car parked in the front of the shop with the engine still running.
The offenders fled while he was grabbing his phone. O’Sullivan called police, who arrived a short time later.
He said it was “incredibly impressive driving” for the offenders to navigate between poles to reach the front of the store, “but the actual execution of the crime was fairly poor, cause the car got stuck and was left in gear. The wheels would have been spinning if they could have got any traction. It was a mess.”
Police were investigating at the scene this morning.
“Those involved used a vehicle to gain entry to the store and fled on foot before police arrived. Enquiries are ongoing to determine who was involved and locate them,” a spokesperson said.
Anyone with information about this incident can report it to police through 105 referencing file number 240711/0924.
Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.