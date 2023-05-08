Wellington primary school closed after slip cuts off water supply

The slip on The Terrace. Photo / Supplied

A slip has taken out the water supply to a Wellington primary school, forcing it to close.

Te Aro School, located on The Terrace in Wellington’s CBD, sent an email to parents last night saying that because of significant rain over the weekend, the school would have to close on Monday.

“The huge amount of rain we have had in the last couple of days has resulted in a slip on our lower driveway,” the email read.

“We are working to clear the clay and secure the bank, but the slip has also burst a water pipe which has cut off the water supply to our school.”

The email, from the school’s board chair and principal, said they hoped the school would be able to reopen on Tuesday.

“We are so sorry to have to close on such short notice, as we appreciate the pressure that this puts on many of you.”

A spokesperson for the Wellington City Council said the slip occurred over the weekend and a private contractor is currently working to clear it.

“They will reconnect the lateral when the slip is clear. They expect to be done today.”

Last year the Terrace was hit by a massive slip caused by heavy rain which sent a large swathe of the hill collapsing on to the road. Around 600 cubic metres of soil fell, forcing 12 households to evacuate, and two were unable to return.