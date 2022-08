Nathaniel North. Photo / NZ Police

Wellington police are looking for information on the whereabouts of a man they say should not be approached.

Nathaniel North, 33, has a warrant for his arrest and is believed to be in the Wellington area.

"Anyone who can provide information about his whereabouts should call police on 111 and quote file number 220819/7883."

Police say people can also provide anonymous information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.