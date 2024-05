Wellington police are looking for Norton Kaine Kinnaird. Photo / New Zealand Police

Wellington police are asking for the public’s help finding wanted man Norton Kaine Kinnaird.

Police said he should not be approached. He was on “several” active charges and was considered dangerous.

If any member of the public saw him, they should phone 111 and quote file number 240501/4148, a police spokesman said.

People could also offer information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.