Jayden Hart is wanted by Wellington police. Photo / NZ Police

Wellington police are warning the public not to approach a man wanted for violent family harm offences, but to call police if they see him.

Jayden Hart, 35, is thought to be in the Wellington region, likely Porirua and has an arrest warrant.

A police spokesperson told the Herald Hart is wanted on violent family harm-related charges, and anyone with information is urged not to approach him.

Instead, they should call 111 immediately and quote file number 230810/8323.

Information on Hart’s whereabouts can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.