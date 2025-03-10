Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Wellington police launch investigation after three people overdose on illicit opioid

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Three people were hospitalised in Wairarapa after taking an illicit substance they believed was cocaine.

Three people were hospitalised in Wairarapa after taking an illicit substance they believed was cocaine.

  • Three people were hospitalised in the Wairarapa after taking a substance they believed was cocaine.
  • Paramedics were called to a Tinui residential address after three people became ill.
  • Drug Information and Alerts Aotearoa New Zealand (DIANZ) believes the cocaine was adulterated with a dangerous opioid.

Police have launched an investigation after three people were hospitalised after taking an unknown substance which they believed to be cocaine.

Wellington District Crime Services Manager Detective Inspector John van den Heuvel said police were notified after paramedics responded to a Tinui residential address after the three people became ill after taking an illicit substance.

“They received treatment and are expected to make a full recovery,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“A search was carried out at the property, and an amount of cannabis and a firearm were seized.”

A man has appeared in court today in relation to these matters.

Police are now working to establish the source of the illicit substance and to prevent any further harm to the community, van den Heuvel said.

“It is believed the unknown substance is likely an opioid.”

Van den Heuvel said police would like to hear from anyone who might have information about this substance or its origins or anyone involved in its distribution.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“If you can help, please use our 105 service. You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Inter-agency group Drug Information and Alerts Aotearoa New Zealand (DIANZ) said the illicit substance was presumed to be cocaine but had been adulterated with a suspected opioid.

“The symptoms displayed are consistent with an opioid overdose, and those involved responded well to naloxone – a drug that reverses an opioid overdose,” the agency said on its High Alert website.

“It’s currently not known how widely this substance may be circulating.

“There are concerns people may already have this substance, or it may continue to be sold as cocaine in the Wairarapa or other regions. People consuming this substance believing it to be cocaine are at high risk of experiencing serious harm, including death.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand