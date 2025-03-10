“A search was carried out at the property, and an amount of cannabis and a firearm were seized.”

A man has appeared in court today in relation to these matters.

Police are now working to establish the source of the illicit substance and to prevent any further harm to the community, van den Heuvel said.

“It is believed the unknown substance is likely an opioid.”

Van den Heuvel said police would like to hear from anyone who might have information about this substance or its origins or anyone involved in its distribution.

“If you can help, please use our 105 service. You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Inter-agency group Drug Information and Alerts Aotearoa New Zealand (DIANZ) said the illicit substance was presumed to be cocaine but had been adulterated with a suspected opioid.

“The symptoms displayed are consistent with an opioid overdose, and those involved responded well to naloxone – a drug that reverses an opioid overdose,” the agency said on its High Alert website.

“It’s currently not known how widely this substance may be circulating.

“There are concerns people may already have this substance, or it may continue to be sold as cocaine in the Wairarapa or other regions. People consuming this substance believing it to be cocaine are at high risk of experiencing serious harm, including death.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.