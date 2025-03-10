- Three people were hospitalised in the Wairarapa after taking a substance they believed was cocaine.
- Paramedics were called to a Tinui residential address after three people became ill.
- Drug Information and Alerts Aotearoa New Zealand (DIANZ) believes the cocaine was adulterated with a dangerous opioid.
Police have launched an investigation after three people were hospitalised after taking an unknown substance which they believed to be cocaine.
Wellington District Crime Services Manager Detective Inspector John van den Heuvel said police were notified after paramedics responded to a Tinui residential address after the three people became ill after taking an illicit substance.
“They received treatment and are expected to make a full recovery,” he said.