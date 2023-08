Police are investigating how a pedestrian was hit by a car in Wellington. Photo / Bevan Conley

A pedestrian has been injured after being hit by a car in a serious crash in Wellington.

The crash took place at the intersection of Vivian St and Pirie St at around 1.20pm.

“One person has been transported to hospital,” police said.

“The road is partially blocked, and the serious crash unit are on scene.”

Police said enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.