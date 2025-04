The vehicle was captured on CCTV, and the footage would help with police inquiries. Photo / NZ Police

A pedestrian was struck by a car and carried on the bonnet for a short while before the driver fled.

Police are appealing for information about the Wellington incident which happened about 6.30pm last night at the intersection of Tory and Tennyson Streets.

“The pedestrian was carried a short distance on the bonnet of the vehicle before falling onto the road on Tory Street,” police said.

“The vehicle did not stop, and left the area.”