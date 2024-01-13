The Wellington sign on the city's waterfront has been covered in Marvel comic illustrations as a nod to the Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition showing at Takina. Photo / WellingtonNZ

The Wellington sign on the city's waterfront has been covered in Marvel comic illustrations as a nod to the Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition showing at Takina. Photo / WellingtonNZ

Make the most of our glorious capital this summer with our quick guide to all things Wellington, writes Melissa Nightingale

Did you know you’re required by law to announce “you can’t beat Wellington on a good day” whenever the weather there is good?

Just kidding, but you’d be forgiven for thinking so with all the people you hear happily parroting the statement as they stroll down Cuba St or sip on their coffees in the sun.

It’s certainly on the tip of my tongue as I perch on a bench on the waterfront watching a pod of dolphins frolic nearby as the sun sets.

With so much to see, do and eat in Wellington this summer, I’ve put together a helpful guide for anyone wanting to make the most of a trip to the capital this summer.

Wellington on a good day. Photo / 123rf

Where to stay

As the timeless line from Parks and Recreation states: “Treat yo’self”. Visit the Intercontinental Hotel on Grey St for a night or two, and consider paying a bit extra for the club access.

My room has a gorgeous, close-up view of the harbour, which I can gaze at from possibly the softest bed I’ve ever lain on.

The club lounge at the Intercontinental is a great place to relax.

The Intercontinental has a relaxing bar and lounge area and a sit-down restaurant, but those with club access can head up to the club lounge where breakfast, afternoon high tea, and evening canapes and drinks are all included in the price.

The evening I’m there I settle myself into a window couch so I can enjoy the city and harbour views while my wonderful waiter brings me a mystery Christmas cocktail that tastes like a mixture of gingerbread and baked apple tart.

What to do

Where do I start? Let’s take a look, first, at some of the events happening over the summer months which you might consider heading along to on your visit.

Marvel Exhibition, Tākina Events Centre

Described by its enthusiastic curators as a “walkable comic”, the Marvel exhibition is a superhero fan’s dream.

Walking through the entrance you’re greeted with a life-sized torso of the Hulk protruding through the wall, meaty green fist extended.

There are tons of fascinating pieces of Marvel history (did you know Captain America was created before World War II as a sort of propaganda piece due to the writers’ concerns about the “grave threat” Hitler posed?), as well as actual original drawings from famous comics. If you look closely you can see the pencil lines and pen strokes, as well as notes scribbled around the edges by famous comic artists and editors.

Curator Ben Saunders poses with a sculpture of Fantastic Four character, Thing. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

There is also an excerpt from the 1954 comics code, introduced in response to fears that comics were evil and could lead kids astray. Rules included fostering respect for parents, prohibiting scenes with supernatural creatures, and an order that good must always triumph over evil, and criminals must be punished for their misdeeds.

The 1954 comics code is partially displayed in the Marvel Exhibition in Wellington.

The exhibition also includes some of the actual costumes and props used on the sets of beloved movies, including those in the Black Panther, Thor, and Spiderman franchises. It runs until April 28, 2024.

Dinosaurs of Patagonia, Te Papa

Just across the road from Tākina is Te Papa museum, which currently houses a cast of the world’s largest ever dinosaur, Patagotitan.

A cast of Patagotitan, the world's largest dinosaur. Photo / Museo Paleontológico Egidio Feruglio

Discovered only about a decade ago on a ranch in Argentina, the gigantic herbivore could reach 42m in length and 76 tonnes in weight. The dinosaur lived about 101 million years ago and is the largest land life form to have ever been discovered.

Along with the spectacular cast is a collection of other casts and real fossils, including a 600kg femur of Patagotitan.

The exhibition has travelled to New Zealand from Brisbane, and will run at Te Papa until April 28, 2024. Ticket prices range from $14.50 for children to $29.90 for adults, and there are additional discounted prices for those eligible.

Festivals and concerts

For the arts and music lovers among us, there’s plenty going on over the next few months.

The Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of Arts, running from February 23 to March 17, includes international artists and world premieres. It features free and ticketed events including dance, music, theatre, visual arts and literature.

Wellington Botanic garden. Photo / Sean Hamlin

For anyone who wants to kick back amid the greenery and enjoy some live music, Gardens Magic is a great choice.

The Gardens Magic Concert Series is held at Wellington Botanic Gardens from January 9-28, with attendees encouraged to bring along a picnic for the free concerts. There are also light displays through the gardens.

Visit Zealandia, Karori

For those keen to join in some of the more permanent activities on offer, a trip to Zealandia is the ticket.

A short, free shuttle ride from the Wellington i-site centre, Zealandia is mainland New Zealand’s oldest eco-sanctuary.

Zealandia is the world's first fully-fenced ecosanctuary. Photo / Bridget Sloane

Built in 1998, Zealandia is home to native plants, birds, reptiles and insects. A guided tour is a great way to learn about the history of the organisation, its conservation efforts, and the occupants who live there.

One such resident is a plump takahē, a rare native bird that looks like a cross between a pūkeko and a fat housecat. Despite looking particularly cuddly, our guide warns us that the takahē quite territorial. Best to give it some space.

Wētā Workshop Experience, Miramar

You don’t have to be a Lord of the Rings expert to enjoy a tour through Wētā Workshop. After all, there’s plenty of other movies and projects Wētā have been involved in - even fleetingly.

The Wētā Cave in Miramar is a good spot to take a tour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

For example, a stroll around the weapons and armour room reveals a copy of a sword used in one shot of the live-action Mulan movie. Our guide informs us this was Wētā Workshop’s only involvement with the film.

You can check out movie memorabilia, hear about the detailed process to create prosthetic costumes, and dress up with props to take a photo at the end of the tour.

Melissa Nightingale poses for a photo at Wētā Workshop in Wellington.

Where to eat

A great way to sample the cuisine of Wellington city is to book a walking food tour through The Big Foody.

Our guide, Victoria, picks us up at the Intercontinental lobby and takes us for a short stroll up to Pravda, where we get to make a start on their famous cheese scones.

From there it’s a quick trip to Willis Lane, a recently refurbished underground area with a high-end food court. We stop in at Churly’s By Behemoth for a charcuterie board and a sample of beers.

Next it’s Karaka Cafe, a Māori-owned waterfront eatery that serves us hangi-cooked sausage and mash. Kai reka!

Willis Lane opened in Wellington last year.

After that, it’s time for a sweet treat at the Wellington Chocolate Factory, where we try several flavours of their fantastic chocolate while sipping on cocoa husk tea, an infusion made from the shell of cocoa beans.

Our last stop is Scopa on Cuba St, for a pizza, a bit of calamari, deep-fried mozzarella, and their signature hot chocolates, which are like no hot chocolate I’ve had before. You’ll find it hard to go back to regular hot chocolate.

What now?

These activities are just the tip of the iceberg. Visitors and locals alike have plenty to do, see, and eat in Wellington this summer. You can visit Wellingtonnz.com for more information.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



