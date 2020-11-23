Wellington music scene allegations: Police receive 20 reports related to investigation

Police investigating claims of sexual assault against some in the Wellington music scene have received approximately 20 reports.

In a statement, police said at this stage no charges have been brought and inquiries into the case are ongoing.

A team of at least 12 Wellington detectives are investigating claims of sexual assault, drugging and violence after at least 60 people posted on social media about their alleged experiences with a group of men, some musicians.

Claims include people being drugged, raped, harassed, and otherwise abused by the group over the years.

Last month police warned people to not to share unverified information on social media after "people who have absolutely nothing to do with the allegations" were publicly accused of being the offenders.

"We know operations like this one create significant concern in the community," Detective Sergeant Stephen Wescott said.

"This concern is absolutely warranted."

But he urged people to come to the police if they had concerns, and to avoid sharing identifying information on social media.

Victim advocate Louise Nicholas has been supporting several women who have brought forward their complaints.

She said the women were "overwhelmed" and "grateful" for the support they'd received.

It was helpful for the complainants to hear more about the police investigation process, she said.

"The fact that police were on to it immediately and pulled a team of 12 together and the investigations have started" was also reassuring, she said.

"They do feel supported now. They feel confident to go to police."

Where to get help

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334. (available 24/7)

• Male Survivors Aotearoa offers a range of confidential support at centres across New Zealand - find your closest one here.

• Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata: 0800 94 22 94 (available 11am - 8pm)

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.

• Wellington HELP has a 24/7 helpline for people who need to speak to someone immediately. You can call 04 801 6655 and push 0 at the menu.