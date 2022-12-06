Wellington motorway protesters meet Transport Minister

State Highway 1 was closed from Johnsonville to Newlands as Restore Passenger Rail protesters climbed a gantry above the motorway and plan to remain there to deliver their petition to Parliament's Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee. Video / Mark Mitchell

State Highway 1 was closed from Johnsonville to Newlands as Restore Passenger Rail protesters climbed a gantry above the motorway and plan to remain there to deliver their petition to Parliament's Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee. Video / Mark Mitchell

Protesters who caused havoc by blocking traffic on Wellington’s motorways met the Transport Minister this afternoon in what they described as a “collegial” affair.

The Restore Passenger Rail group recently blocked roads including Transmission Gully, State Highway 1 in Johnsonville, and the Mt Victoria Tunnel.

In one protest, the group climbed a gantry above State Highway 1 in Johnsonville and planned to join Parliament’s Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee to deliver their petition via Zoom.

However, they were not allowed to join while actively breaking the law.

They eventually secured a one-on-one with Transport Minister Michael Wood after promising they would stop blocking traffic if a meeting was organised.

Group spokeswoman Rosemary Penwarden said today’s meeting lasted for more than half an hour and was fairly collegial.

She came away with the understanding that restoring passenger rail was not a priority for the Government, which she said was disappointing

“We feel the social gain of restoring passenger rail is just as important as the carbon gain. We are looking at the climate crisis and the cost of living crisis together. "

Penwarden said three representatives from the group attended the meeting and they would now go back to their supporters to consider any future action.

She said they might give people a break over Christmas, but she added: “Plans can happen pretty quickly, so I can’t promise anything”.

“We agreed in good faith that we would not block any motorways until we have had time to listen to what he [Wood] has to say and we want to get back and talk to our supporters about what’s next.”

Protesters block the traffic on Wellington's Transmission Gully. Photo / Debbie Munro

Wood said they had a robust conversation about decarbonising the transport sector.

He reiterated the group’s tactics, including disrupting commuters and delaying emergency services, were unacceptable.

“What’s more, it fails to build consensus around this important work. The impacts of climate change are already being felt by communities up and down the country,” he said.

Wood said the Government has invested $8.6 billion to build a resilient and reliable rail network after decades of neglect and decline.

“Much of this is the bread and butter of our network, replacing tracks, new culverts and bridges, and upgraded turnouts, all of which are needed for a safe and effective network. This is also crucial work ahead of considering whether we introduce additional freight and passenger services across the network.”

He pointed to the introduction of Te Huia, the first new regional rail service in a decade, to help build the case for additional regional and inter-regional rail services.

Wood said he was actively working with Greater Wellington Regional Council on opportunities across the lower North Island, and he continued to have positive engagements with many rail advocates and stakeholders.



