Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau claims she was heckled and booed at public meeting

Georgina Campbell
By
4 mins to read
"F*** that was rough", Mayor Tory Whanau said she commented after the meeting. Photo / WCC

"F*** that was rough", Mayor Tory Whanau said she commented after the meeting. Photo / WCC

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau claims she was “heckled and booed” by about 100 people at a residents’ association meeting to the point she said “f**k that was rough” on her way out.

“They didn’t want

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand