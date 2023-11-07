Wellington man arrested for allegedly sharing child exploitation videos online

An initial analysis of the man's phone by Customs confirmed he had shared multiple videos of child sexual abuse with other social media users. Photo / 123RF

A Wellington man has been arrested after the US-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) alerted New Zealand authorities to a number of objectionable video files being uploaded to social media.

The 23-year-old was scheduled to appear in the Porirua District Court this afternoon facing one charge each of exporting, distributing and possessing objectionable publications.

These charges carry maximum penalties of between 10 and 14 years in prison.

Customs launched an investigation and identified the man after being alerted by NCMEC of a New Zealander uploading objectionable files.

A search warrant was carried out at his home address in Porirua this morning.

An initial analysis of his phone by Customs electronic forensic investigators confirmed the man had shared multiple videos of child sexual abuse with other social media users.

Child Exploitation Operations Team acting chief Customs officer Kesta Dennison said they have a specialist team which works relentlessly with international and domestic partners to identify and safeguard potential victims and hunt down offenders.

Customs is increasingly seeing “alleged offenders such as this man continuing to act with complete disregard to the victims of child sexual exploitation and the impacts it has on their own families, who are often completely unaware of their online activities”, Dennison said.

”Customs’ technological capability and investigative expertise should send a clear warning to online predators – our investigators will find you, and we will stop you.”

The investigation into the man is ongoing and may result in more charges.

Anyone with concerns or suspicions about someone who may be trading in or producing child sexual abuse images or videos can contact Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

