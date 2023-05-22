A brief timeline of the key events during the tragic Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington. Video / NZ Herald

Police expect to remain at the scene of a fatal hostel fire in Wellington for most of the week.

In an update this afternoon, Acting Wellington District Commander Dion Bennett said the scene examination is ongoing and no further significant discoveries have been made at the building.

Five bodies were recovered from the Loafers Lodge hostel in Newtown last week.

Bennett said the formal identification process is continuing at pace and police are working closely with families to provide support.

“We will formally release the names of those who have died when we are able to do so.”

Police expect to soon review traffic management arrangements at the site, with the aim of fully opening Adelaide Rd at the earliest opportunity.

“We thank motorists and those in the community for their patience while road/lane closures have been in place,” Bennett said.

A 48-year-old man has been charged with two counts of arson. He appeared in the Wellington District Court on Friday and was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody to reappear in court next month.

Meanwhile, Loafers Lodge residents have spoken of life at the hostel leading up to the fire and the terrifying night flames engulfed the property.

One resident said just weeks before the deadly fire, previously evicted tenants had been returning to the building to cause damage and harass other residents.

The front door had been kicked in by vandals, so had a sign on it telling residents to only use the side entrance, the resident said.

Despite this, he said people could still get out of the broken door, but he believed many residents thought they could not due to the signage.

Toetu Saili, who was rescued from the roof, told the Herald he can barely eat and sleep after the traumatising incident.

Saili awoke about 12.30am to the fire alarms blaring. His room was filled with smoke and the floor he was lying on was hot.

Toetu Saili was rescued off the roof of Loafers Lodge.

Smoke was rushing up the stairs, and he said a 111 operator told him to stay in his room and get as low as he could, but the smoke and heat became unbearable.

“I couldn’t breathe anymore, I had to get out.”

He managed to open his window enough so he could squeeze out on to the roof, where he was rescued.

A Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand spokesperson confirmed one patient remained in Hutt Hospital in a stable condition and there were no other patients from the incident in public hospitals.

Te Whatu Ora was aware of four staff members who lived at Loafers Lodge, a mix of cleaning and administration workers, who have all been accounted for, the spokesperson said.

“As a large employer, however, we recognise that there may be other staff who may have lived there but [have] not updated their address in our record,” they said.

“We have asked our managers and other staff to alert us if someone does not arrive for work as expected.”

The Ministry of Social Development said 38 people displaced by the fire were receiving emergency housing support as of this morning, although the ministry expected that this number may fluctuate from day to day.

Housing group general manager Karen Hocking said the ministry was working closely with Wellington City Council, which is leading the welfare response, to support people displaced by the fire.

“Our support includes clothing, footwear, food grants and emergency housing special needs grants.”

Hocking said they will also be helping residents with their search for sustainable long-term accommodation.