Wellington homicide: Police recover firearm linked to Rau Tongia's death in Karori home

Police have recovered a firearm believed to be linked to the homicide of Rau Tongia. Photo / File

Wellington police have recovered a firearm believed to be linked to the homicide of Rau Tongia in a Wellington suburb last month.

A search warrant carried out in Wilton this month recovered the firearm, which is now undergoing forensic analysis.

Police were also hoping to determine whether it was linked to any other offending across Wellington.

Tongia, 33, died on Percy Dyett Drive on December 20.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Wescott said police were making good progress on the investigation.

"No one should have to put up with this activity in their neighbourhood and we will continue to target those involved in violent offending."

They would be unable to provide further information about the firearm, police said.

Anyone who had witnessed or heard anything suspicious early on December 20 who has not yet spoken to police is asked to do so on 105, quoting file number 201220/8063.