Wellington gears up for return of World of WearableArt show

Underling, Gill Saunders, New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

World of WearableArt flags are flying around Wellington as the city gears up to host the much-anticipated show.

The spectacular theatrical stage production has been sorely missed after being postponed for the past two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Last year organisers made the "devastating decision" to postpone amid the Delta outbreak, after hoping to "blow away" all the cobwebs from 2020 and celebrate anew.

This year's show finally presents the opportunity to do that.

WellingtonNZ chief executive John Allen said after the isolation of Covid, he was acutely aware of the importance of arts and culture in the city.

"Every year when WOW is here, you know it. It lights up Wellington with a vibrant energy."

Gemini: the Twins, Dawn Mostow & Ben Gould, United States. Photo / Supplied

Wellington City Council agreed to underwrite WOW at the beginning of 2021.

The deal included keeping the show exclusively in Wellington for at least five years.

WOW chief executive David Tingey said the five-year partnership gave them much needed certainty going forward, with the challenging times of lockdowns now behind them.

"We have plans underfoot to develop the show and take it to new heights over the next five years, starting this year."

WOW has been based in Wellington since 2005.

The event is worth nearly $28 million to the local economy and is considered an economic highlight for the city's retail and hospitality sector which, for some, eclipses the busy Christmas trading period.

Eye See You Fluffy Kōwhai, Tina Hutchison-Thomas, New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

More than 35,000 people from outside the region attend the event with a total audience of 60,000 people.

It is also a sought-after competition for international designers working at the cutting edge of fashion, art, design and costume, alongside students and first-time entrants.

Executive creative director Brian Burke said the energy for this year's show was "palpable".

The show starts on September 29.